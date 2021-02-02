Validity Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.48 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Validity coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00003651 BTC on exchanges. Validity has a total market cap of $5.48 million and approximately $521,441.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Validity has traded 101.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00049000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00143929 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00066016 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00251601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00063237 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00037478 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity’s total supply is 4,226,816 coins and its circulating supply is 4,208,051 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

Buying and Selling Validity

Validity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VALUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.