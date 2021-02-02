HUSD Achieves Market Capitalization of $457.33 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. HUSD has a total market cap of $457.33 million and $140.54 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HUSD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00066697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.04 or 0.00843874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00048692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,706.47 or 0.04783593 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00036580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00014986 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 457,829,525 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

HUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

