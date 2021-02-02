Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,975 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.67. 3,924,550 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.