Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Buys New Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 720 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $6.89 on Tuesday, reaching $357.41. The stock had a trading volume of 66,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,965. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $365.93 and a 200 day moving average of $358.99. The stock has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CSFB increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

