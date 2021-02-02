Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.
NYSE PMO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.68. 73,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,482. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37.
