Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE PMO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.68. 73,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,482. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

