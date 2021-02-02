Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE IIM traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.85. 267,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,439. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $16.01.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

