Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
NYSE IIM traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.85. 267,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,439. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $16.01.
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
