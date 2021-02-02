Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0165 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DHY remained flat at $$2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,867,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,094. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.52.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

