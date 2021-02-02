Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0165 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DHY remained flat at $$2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,867,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,094. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.52.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.