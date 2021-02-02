Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

VKI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.57. 93,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,156. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.25.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

