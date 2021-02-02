Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
VKI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.57. 93,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,156. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.25.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.