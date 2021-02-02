Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
VTN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 19,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,247. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $13.99.
