Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

VTN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 19,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,247. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

