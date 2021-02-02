Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Trading Up 5.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) were up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $145.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics traded as high as $132.90 and last traded at $131.56. Approximately 293,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 280,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.46.

TPTX has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $3,819,157.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.77.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

