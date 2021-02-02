Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Trading Up 5.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) were up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $145.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics traded as high as $132.90 and last traded at $131.56. Approximately 293,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 280,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.46.
TPTX has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.50.
In related news, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $3,819,157.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.77.
Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.
