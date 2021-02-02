ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading 8.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) shares shot up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ANGI Homeservices traded as high as $15.58 and last traded at $15.14. 3,772,012 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 3,217,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $829,665.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,088.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,873,509.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,180,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,304,321.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,753 shares of company stock worth $4,943,790 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,515.52 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $389.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.71 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

