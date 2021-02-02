Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Short Interest Update

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 12,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Communications Systems stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,256. Communications Systems has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $47.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Communications Systems alerts:

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Communications Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Communications Systems will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

JCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Communications Systems in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Communications Systems stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 8.07% of Communications Systems worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Transition Networks, JDL Technologies, and Net2Edge.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Communications Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communications Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.