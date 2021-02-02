QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,562 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.21. 275,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,455,002. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.96 and its 200 day moving average is $130.52. The stock has a market cap of $185.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

