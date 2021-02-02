CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:CHSCO traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $28.41. 10,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,049. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.05. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

