Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the December 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOD. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $62,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,602,753 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 121,643 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 227,196 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE EOD traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 262,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,057. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

