Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Short Interest Down 19.6% in January

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 3,930,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other Olin news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $288,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,642.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $174,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,682.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at $29,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the third quarter valued at $126,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.64. 1,494,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,912. Olin has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Olin will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

