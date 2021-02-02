The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.05-1.10 for the period. The Container Store Group also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.52-0.57 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on TCS. TheStreet upgraded The Container Store Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Container Store Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Container Store Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th.

Shares of TCS stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.81. 1,981,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,278. The Container Store Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $748.72 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05.

In other The Container Store Group news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 486,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $4,954,117.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,676,884 shares of company stock valued at $66,832,321. 65.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

