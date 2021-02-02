Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 44,085 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,085 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $13,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,048 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,291,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,232 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 8,926.2% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,914 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

KO traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.17. 483,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,462,152. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

