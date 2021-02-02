Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the December 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 91,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 46,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.85.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

