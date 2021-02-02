Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.64-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $245.79 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.18. The company had a trading volume of 400,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.59 million, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ichor has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $42.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average is $28.92.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $227.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICHR. TheStreet upgraded Ichor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ichor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.13.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,229,627.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 65,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,239.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,279 shares of company stock worth $1,379,968 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

