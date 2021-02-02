iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is AMG National Trust Bank’s 5th Largest Position

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 670,079 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.3% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $19,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.98 on Tuesday, reaching $213.59. 1,901,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,202,518. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $217.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

