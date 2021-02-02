Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,011 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 1.6% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,231 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,734 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

Starbucks stock traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.12. 419,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,554,601. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $120.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

