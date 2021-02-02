Storj Market Cap Reaches $112.10 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Storj has a total market cap of $112.10 million and approximately $29.06 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One Storj token can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00066200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.99 or 0.00851581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00049128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,697.36 or 0.04770562 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00036318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00015004 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,356,058 tokens. The official website for Storj is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars.

