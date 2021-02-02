Suretly (SUR) Hits Market Capitalization of $36,058.84

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Suretly has a market capitalization of $36,058.84 and $1,936.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Suretly has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00066200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.99 or 0.00851581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00049128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,697.36 or 0.04770562 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00036318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00015004 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

SUR is a token. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

