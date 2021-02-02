PIBBLE (PIB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.88 Million

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One PIBBLE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. PIBBLE has a market cap of $2.88 million and $109,198.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00066200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.99 or 0.00851581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00049128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,697.36 or 0.04770562 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00036318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00015004 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE (PIB) is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,320,690,000 tokens. The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

