FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.05-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $235-238 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.84 million.FireEye also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.35-0.37 EPS.

After-Hours guidance to 0.35-0.37 EPS.

FEYE stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,075,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,221. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. FireEye has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.26.

FEYE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lowered shares of FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.27.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,138,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,949.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 250,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,911. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

