Geneva Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after buying an additional 1,728,968 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.4% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,755,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,912,000 after purchasing an additional 896,217 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,667,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,721,000 after purchasing an additional 62,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Bank of America by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,343,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

NYSE:BAC traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,306,438. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $268.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.