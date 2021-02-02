Legacy Wealth Management Inc Has $25.69 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 279,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.4% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $25,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 268,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,411 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 87,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,521,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.79. The stock had a trading volume of 82,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,270,325. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.06. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

