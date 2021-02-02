Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,212 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.1% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,368 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST stock traded up $6.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.09. 79,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,965. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

