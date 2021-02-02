USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Short Interest Update

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,500 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the December 31st total of 469,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $30,550.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack H. Brier bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 52,000 shares of company stock worth $57,200.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the third quarter worth about $52,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 17.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 24,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 4.5% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 24,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 25.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.25. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $16.45.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $161.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.88 million. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 86.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.34%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently 7,000.00%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

