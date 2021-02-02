Short Interest in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Expands By 19.5%

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the December 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 53,130 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

NMT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,330. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

