Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 656,200 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 551,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

INFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

INFI traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,810. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.40.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

