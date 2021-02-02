Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of MC stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $51.96. 392,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,580. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $56.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 18,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $710,619.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,811.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 17.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

