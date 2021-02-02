Balancer Trading 58.7% Higher This Week (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Balancer has a total market cap of $236.97 million and approximately $340.76 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded 58.7% higher against the dollar. One Balancer token can now be purchased for $34.13 or 0.00095585 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Balancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00048561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00141924 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00065813 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00251310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00063341 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00037224 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed

Buying and Selling Balancer

Balancer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BALUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.