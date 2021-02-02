TenX (PAY) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.40 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, TenX has traded 80.3% higher against the dollar. One TenX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0847 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TenX has a total market cap of $12.40 million and approximately $36.81 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00065797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.83 or 0.00839786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00047454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1,706.31 or 0.04779213 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00036088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00015077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

TenX Profile

PAY is a token. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,465,687 tokens. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.