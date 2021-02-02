Rupee Hits 24-Hour Volume of $108.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 39.2% against the dollar. Rupee has a market capitalization of $45,283.31 and $108.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00053574 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007823 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 151.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 41,987,500 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.