UCA Coin Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (UCA)

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. UCA Coin has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and $116,172.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded 32.7% higher against the US dollar. One UCA Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00048561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00141924 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00065813 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00251310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00063341 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00037224 BTC.

UCA Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,275,012,680 coins and its circulating supply is 1,596,305,014 coins. The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com

Buying and Selling UCA Coin

