ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.39. 638,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,757. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.