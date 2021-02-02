Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avista (NYSE:AVA) to Strong Sell

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Separately, Bank of America cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Avista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

NYSE AVA traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $37.71. 345,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,329. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average of $37.00. Avista has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avista will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. Also, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $42,856.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Avista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Avista by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Avista by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Avista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

