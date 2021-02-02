Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,071 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,858 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.79. The company had a trading volume of 170,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,433. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.25 and a 200-day moving average of $107.22. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $124.82. The stock has a market cap of $215.86 billion, a PE ratio of 64.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

