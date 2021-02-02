QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Raised by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,995 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 3.9% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.71. The company had a trading volume of 327,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,455,002. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $185.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.96 and its 200 day moving average is $130.52.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

