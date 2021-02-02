Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 502.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NCA stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.68. 48,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,711. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

