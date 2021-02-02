Middleton & Co Inc MA Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.86.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,367 shares of company stock worth $30,488,201. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $21.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $580.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,967. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $566.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $537.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.