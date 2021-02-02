AMG National Trust Bank Has $3.43 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,273 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.21. 68,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,000,914. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.71 and a 200 day moving average of $87.93.

