Social Send Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $380.00 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Social Send has a market cap of $616,951.47 and $380.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Social Send coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Social Send has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001340 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001629 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Social Send can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

