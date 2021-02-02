Dune Network (DUN) Achieves Market Cap of $5.78 Million

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, Dune Network has traded 110.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dune Network has a market cap of $5.78 million and $1,274.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dune Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00048697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00142666 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00065859 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00251773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00063406 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00037273 BTC.

Dune Network Profile

Dune Network’s total supply is 453,920,590 coins and its circulating supply is 356,317,357 coins. The official message board for Dune Network is medium.com/dune-network . Dune Network’s official website is dune.network

Buying and Selling Dune Network

Dune Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dune Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dune Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dune Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

