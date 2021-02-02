Curve DAO Token (CRV) Market Cap Hits $514.05 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.48 or 0.00006962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $514.05 million and approximately $263.49 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00066051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.59 or 0.00838580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00047506 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,704.99 or 0.04788487 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00035863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00014928 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,424,835,829 coins and its circulating supply is 207,385,031 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars.

