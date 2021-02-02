Narrative Achieves Market Cap of $50,205.01 (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Narrative has traded 46.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Narrative has a total market capitalization of $50,205.01 and approximately $5.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Narrative token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00048697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00142666 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00065859 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00251773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00063406 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00037273 BTC.

Narrative’s launch date was February 17th, 2017. Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org . The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Narrative can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

