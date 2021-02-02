Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in January

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,200 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 243,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,952.0 days.
Shares of TLGHF remained flat at $$44.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39. Telenet Group has a 52 week low of $36.87 and a 52 week high of $44.95.
Telenet Group Company Profile
Further Reading: Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.