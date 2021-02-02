iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 128,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 15,730 shares during the period. EQ LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,936,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $900,000. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,710,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.57. The company had a trading volume of 14,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,951. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.53 and a 200 day moving average of $82.65. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $89.11.

